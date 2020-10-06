Pivot Token (PVT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.12 Million

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pivot Token has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $186,403.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pivot Token token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Binance DEX and Coinall.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pivot Token Token Profile

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt . Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about

Pivot Token Token Trading

Pivot Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, BigONE and Coinall. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

