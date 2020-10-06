Pirl (PIRL) Price Up 19.9% This Week

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last week, Pirl has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar. One Pirl coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and Sistemkoin. Pirl has a market capitalization of $856,052.42 and approximately $7,060.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

Pirl is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 80,947,147 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official website is pirl.io . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial

Pirl Coin Trading

Pirl can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

