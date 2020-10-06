Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $38.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.46. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $65.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $273.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.63 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 22.12%. On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $174,112.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 212,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,959,577.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $132,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,523.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after buying an additional 26,190 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 67.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,707,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,109,000 after purchasing an additional 97,205 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 13.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 71.1% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 12,850 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.