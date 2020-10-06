Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Physicians Realty Trust is a REIT. It is a self-managed healthcare real estate company engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company’s principal investments will include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. Physicians Realty Trust is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Colliers Secur. assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.92.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $18.39 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $20.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.85.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $109.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.84 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 3.42%. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 92.93%.

In other news, SVP Daniel M. Klein sold 4,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $75,912.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Albert Black, Jr. acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.13 per share, with a total value of $50,764.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,963 shares in the company, valued at $887,699.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOC. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 222.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 108.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.