Phoenixcoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $56.00 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $387,358.66 and approximately $56.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded down 41.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00047172 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10,720.20 or 1.00155297 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.84 or 0.00624460 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005443 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $106.06 or 0.00990862 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00106196 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007165 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004959 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 80,199,512 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.