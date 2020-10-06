Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PHAT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 26th.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 49.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 62,065 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,667,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,175,000 after acquiring an additional 200,115 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $715,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHAT traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.57. 88 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,276. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 18.76 and a current ratio of 18.76. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $64.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of -2.58.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late clinical-stage development for the treatment of gastric acid-related diseases.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.