Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 46,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in Pfizer by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 92,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 6.2% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 174,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 10,199 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.48.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,035,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,789,865. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

