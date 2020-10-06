Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pernod Ricard from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Pernod Ricard presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

OTCMKTS DVDCF opened at $10.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.52. Pernod Ricard has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 0.88.

About Pernod Ricard

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands.

