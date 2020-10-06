PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Raised by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 2.9% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,559,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,474,240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075,509 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,071,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,935,175,000 after purchasing an additional 291,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,644,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,489,000 after purchasing an additional 185,460 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,598,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,495,000 after purchasing an additional 430,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,541,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,641,000 after purchasing an additional 125,621 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Truist upped their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.81.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $2.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.67. The company had a trading volume of 323,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,475,943. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $444,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,203,146.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $1,767,879.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,026,743.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

