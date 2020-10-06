Peony (PNY) Price Tops $0.0155 on Major Exchanges

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last week, Peony has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Peony coin can now be bought for about $0.0155 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. Peony has a market capitalization of $75,177.22 and approximately $3,374.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00028917 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000192 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 81.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Peony

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 4,978,649 coins and its circulating supply is 4,858,821 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

