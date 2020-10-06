PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Shares Gap Down to $9.82

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.82, but opened at $9.17. PDL Community Bancorp shares last traded at $9.17, with a volume of 14 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded PDL Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.66 million, a PE ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. PDL Community Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $10.10 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M3F Inc. raised its position in PDL Community Bancorp by 16.7% during the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 375,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 53,893 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in PDL Community Bancorp by 674.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 14,637 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 51.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDL Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 41.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB)

PDL Community Bancorp provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts.

