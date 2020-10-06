Payfair Price Up 23.8% This Week (PFR)

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Payfair has a total market capitalization of $30,625.41 and $1,333.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Payfair token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Payfair has traded 23.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020353 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00043302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006592 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009471 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $510.33 or 0.04832845 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00057320 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Payfair Profile

Payfair (PFR) is a token. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,487,138 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,347,537 tokens. Payfair’s official website is payfair.io . The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Payfair

Payfair can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

