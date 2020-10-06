Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Paychex comprises about 1.2% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 60,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at $511,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 13.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 479,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,294,000 after acquiring an additional 57,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 136.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 30,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Paychex in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Paychex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.45.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 106,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $7,774,127.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,197 shares in the company, valued at $30,622,340.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 38,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total value of $2,848,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,313,135.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 616,149 shares of company stock valued at $45,164,779. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.47. 128,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,268,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $90.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.38.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

