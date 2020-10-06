Paxos Standard (PAX) Trading Up 0.2% This Week

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 6th. Over the last week, Paxos Standard has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. Paxos Standard has a total market cap of $245.79 million and approximately $156.26 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paxos Standard token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009374 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Gate.io, OKCoin and Bit-Z.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Paxos Standard alerts:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur (LC4) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000567 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Blacknet (BLN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Profile

Paxos Standard (CRYPTO:PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 249,952,065 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,951,954 tokens. The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard . Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Paxos Standard Token Trading

Paxos Standard can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, OKEx, Kyber Network, Coinbit, ABCC, BigONE, MXC, Binance, BW.com, CoinEx, Gate.io, Bit-Z, Bittrex, Iquant, Coinsuper, OKCoin, Hotbit, SouthXchange, BitMax, Coinall, BCEX, Bitrue, Bitfinex, Sistemkoin, TOKOK, Crex24, DigiFinex, CoinExchange, HitBTC, CoinPlace, C2CX, WazirX, CoinBene, KuCoin, ZB.COM, FCoin, DDEX, GBX Digital Asset Exchange and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paxos Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paxos Standard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.