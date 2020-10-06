Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PTEN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.40 to $2.75 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.70.

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.44. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $10.95. The company has a market capitalization of $491.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. The company had revenue of $250.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 155,911 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 11.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 534,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 55,114 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 54.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 48,340 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 31.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 64,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 250.7% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 202,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 144,783 shares during the last quarter.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

