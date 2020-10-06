Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

PDCO has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Patterson Companies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patterson Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Patterson Companies from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Patterson Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.63.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $25.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.64. Patterson Companies has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $30.38.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 67.10%.

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 3,111 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $78,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 26.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 77.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.