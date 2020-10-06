PARSIQ (PRQ) Trading 16.3% Lower Over Last Week

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 15.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $9.54 million and $395,944.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00009934 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00080734 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000316 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00021204 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007814 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009396 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PRQ is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,174,123 tokens. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

PARSIQ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

