Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Shares of Parkit Enterprise Inc (CVE:PKT) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 95788 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The firm has a market cap of $3.14 million and a P/E ratio of -2.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.15.

About Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT)

Parkit Enterprise Inc is a real estate investment firm specializing in acquisition and operation of income-producing parking facilities. The firm seeks to invest in the United States. Parkit Enterprise Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

