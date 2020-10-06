Park Electrochemical (PKE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 8th.

Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Park Electrochemical had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $12.21 million during the quarter.

Get Park Electrochemical alerts:

Park Electrochemical stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,246. Park Electrochemical has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.32 million, a PE ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th.

About Park Electrochemical

Park Electrochemical Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells high-technology digital and radio frequency/microwave printed circuit material products primarily for the telecommunications and Internet infrastructure, enterprise, and military/aerospace markets. It also designs, develops, and manufactures advanced composite materials, primary and secondary structures and assemblies, and low-volume tooling products for the aerospace markets.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Park Electrochemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Electrochemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.