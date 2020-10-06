Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Sells $19,420,000.00 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 2,000,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $19,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,402,647 shares in the company, valued at $33,039,702.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE:PLTR opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.42.
About Palantir Technologies
