Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) General Counsel Sells $5,828,804.24 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) General Counsel Matthew A. Long sold 579,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $5,828,804.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,313,410 shares in the company, valued at $13,212,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Palantir Technologies stock opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.42.
Palantir Technologies Company Profile
See Also: Relative Strength Index
Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.