Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI) Sets New 12-Month High at $606.00

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (LON:PHI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 606 ($7.92) and last traded at GBX 601.24 ($7.86), with a volume of 297195 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 590 ($7.71).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 558.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 445.70.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan) and of the Indian Sub-continent. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies across diversified sectors.

