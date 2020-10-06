PAC Global (PAC) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 20.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One PAC Global coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, CryptoBridge, P2PB2B and TOPBTC. In the last seven days, PAC Global has traded up 53.1% against the dollar. PAC Global has a market capitalization of $6.22 million and $1,380.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00052839 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004159 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC Global (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 12th, 2013. PAC Global’s total supply is 11,563,527,748 coins. PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PAC Global

PAC Global can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, P2PB2B, CryptoBridge, Graviex, BiteBTC, CoinExchange, Sistemkoin, YoBit and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

