Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ OXLC opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average is $4.17. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $9.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a $0.0675 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXLC. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 329.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 21,477 shares in the last quarter.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

