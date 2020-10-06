Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a hold rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $12.00 to $14.75 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.26.

NYSE OVV opened at $8.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 4.06. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 56.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ovintiv will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.55%.

In other news, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $68,688.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,706.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 9,200 shares of company stock worth $73,680. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 1,910.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,858,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,398,000 after acquiring an additional 23,621,796 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $20,137,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,142,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,011,000 after acquiring an additional 235,600 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $7,885,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $7,476,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

