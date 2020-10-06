Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a hold rating on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.70.

Shares of OSMT stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.21. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $9.67. The company has a market capitalization of $306.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 73.47% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $37.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSMT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 79,121.7% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,054,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,110 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $757,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $351,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 169.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 173,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 108,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $661,000. 11.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

