Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Earns “Sell” Rating from UBS Group

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research raised Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th.

Get Orkla ASA alerts:

Shares of ORKLY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.00. 7,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,181. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Orkla ASA has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $10.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.16.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter.

About Orkla ASA

Orkla ASA engages in the branded consumer goods, renewable energy, real estate, and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Orkla ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orkla ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.