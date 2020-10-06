Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Origin Bancorp from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.40.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:OBNK opened at $23.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $546.63 million, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.11. Origin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.35.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $65.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.76 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 5.50%. Research analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 192.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. 50.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.