Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) & CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Head-To-Head Review

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) and CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Organovo has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CASI Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Organovo and CASI Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Organovo 0 0 0 0 N/A CASI Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

CASI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 120.13%. Given CASI Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CASI Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Organovo.

Profitability

This table compares Organovo and CASI Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Organovo -798.68% -54.41% -49.24% CASI Pharmaceuticals -388.71% -53.15% -37.88%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Organovo and CASI Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Organovo $2.20 million 22.09 -$18.71 million N/A N/A CASI Pharmaceuticals $4.13 million 47.72 -$46.03 million ($0.42) -3.79

Organovo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CASI Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.5% of CASI Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Organovo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.8% of CASI Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CASI Pharmaceuticals beats Organovo on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic and drug profiling capabilities based on its 3D bioprint tissues that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture. The company offers ExVive human liver tissue and ExVive human kidney tissue used for predictive preclinical testing of drug compounds. It is also developing in vivo liver tissues to treat a range of rare, life-threatening diseases. In addition, the company offers preclinical in vitro disease modeling platforms, including a range of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis conditions. Further, it involved in various programs to develop its NovoTissues transplantable tissues to address various serious unmet medical needs in adult and pediatric populations primarily focusing on liver disease. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. Its product pipeline also comprises ZEVALIN, an ibritumomab tiuxetan injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; and MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia. In addition, the company engages in the development of a portfolio of 26 FDA-approved abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs), including entecavir and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate indicated for hepatitis B virus; and 4 pipeline ANDAs that are pending FDA approval. Further, it is involved in developing ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor that has completed Phase II studies for solid tumors, as well as various proprietary early-stage immune-oncological potential candidates in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

