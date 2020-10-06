Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

ONCY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 131.2% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 18,548 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 18.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 227.9% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 146,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 101,900 shares during the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ONCY stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.80. 800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,173. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average is $1.81. The company has a market cap of $75.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.35. Oncolytics Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.02.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

