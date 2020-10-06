Omni (OMNI) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $349,513.00

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for $2.93 or 0.00027695 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Cryptohub, Bittrex and C-CEX. Over the last week, Omni has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar. Omni has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $349,513.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Omni Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,068 coins and its circulating supply is 562,752 coins. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Omni Coin Trading

Omni can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Poloniex, Cryptohub and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

