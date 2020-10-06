Olin (NYSE:OLN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Olin (NYSE:OLN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.98% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Olin for the third quarter of 2020 have moved up over the past month. The company's strategic investment in the IT project is expected to provide annual cost savings. The Lake City contract will also drive the Winchester unit. The company also remains committed to boost shareholders' returns. However, the company's Chlor Alkali & Vinyls and Epoxy segments are facing headwinds from challenging pricing and demand environment. Olin faces weakness in caustic soda and ethylene dichloride pricing, which is affecting its margins. Softer demand in automotive, oil & gas and industrial coatings markets are also hurting epoxy resin volumes and prices. Weak demand and pricing are likely to continue in the third quarter. High debt level is also a concern. Olin has also underperformed the industry over a year.”

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Olin from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Olin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.94.

Shares of OLN traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.58. 150,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,089,504. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.33. Olin has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $19.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.14.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that Olin will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton acquired 8,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $96,779.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,114.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 30,000 shares of company stock worth $326,242. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Olin during the first quarter worth approximately $174,467,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Olin during the first quarter worth $15,514,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Olin by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,299,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,186,000 after purchasing an additional 950,507 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Olin during the second quarter worth $8,554,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Olin by 57.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,665,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,437,000 after purchasing an additional 608,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

