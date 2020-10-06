OKCash Trading 31.4% Lower This Week (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One OKCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $19,101.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OKCash has traded 31.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00046415 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,577.65 or 1.00141874 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005535 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001430 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000339 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00152785 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00035125 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000294 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 76,971,366 coins. The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

OKCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

