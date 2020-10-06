OKB (OKB) Price Down 0.7% Over Last Week

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last week, OKB has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. OKB has a total market cap of $363.75 million and $83.06 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKB token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.06 or 0.00057372 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020350 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00043264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006574 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009464 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $513.73 or 0.04861667 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00032333 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001998 BTC.

About OKB

OKB (CRYPTO:OKB) is a token. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. OKB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . The official website for OKB is www.okex.com

OKB Token Trading

OKB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Coinall. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

