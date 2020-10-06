Odyssey Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.73 Million (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 6th. Over the last week, Odyssey has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and $151,264.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Odyssey token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Kucoin, Gate.io and CoinTiger.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00262713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00037196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00085361 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.93 or 0.01536408 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00158856 BTC.

Odyssey Token Profile

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,617,297,215 tokens. Odyssey’s official website is www.ocnex.net . The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Odyssey

Odyssey can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Gate.io, FCoin, Huobi, Kucoin, CoinTiger, HitBTC, Bit-Z, Upbit, IDEX and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

