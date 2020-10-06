Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Price Hits $0.30 on Exchanges

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. In the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. One Ocean Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00002774 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Bilaxy. Ocean Protocol has a total market cap of $106.68 million and approximately $16.83 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ocean Protocol Profile

Ocean Protocol was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Ocean Protocol's total supply is 613,099,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,137,273 tokens.

The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com

Ocean Protocol Token Trading

Ocean Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ocean Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ocean Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

