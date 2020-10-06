OAX (OAX) Price Hits $0.0617

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded down 22.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One OAX token can now be purchased for $0.0617 or 0.00000584 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OAX has a market cap of $4.63 million and approximately $92,584.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OAX has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020353 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00043302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006592 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009471 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $510.33 or 0.04832845 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00057320 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OAX Token Profile

OAX (CRYPTO:OAX) is a token. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,071,494 tokens. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The official website for OAX is oax.org

OAX Token Trading

OAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

