NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NVDA. 140166 lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $425.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $390.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $515.06.

NVIDIA stock opened at $545.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $176.50 and a 1-year high of $589.07. The company has a market cap of $336.70 billion, a PE ratio of 100.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $508.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $383.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In related news, Director Stephen C. Neal bought 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $500.95 per share, with a total value of $249,473.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,252.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total value of $335,445.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 179,772 shares of company stock valued at $89,816,325. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 46.9% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 256.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $55,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

