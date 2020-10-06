NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the forty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $517.91.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $390.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $392.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $528.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total transaction of $48,984,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,374,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total transaction of $335,445.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 179,772 shares of company stock worth $89,816,325. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $545.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $508.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $383.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.70 billion, a PE ratio of 100.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $176.50 and a 12-month high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

