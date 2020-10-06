Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO) Shares Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,312,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,905 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd were worth $10,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRO. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 1,158.1% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,866 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 179.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,227,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,634,000 after purchasing an additional 787,729 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,216,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,551,000 after purchasing an additional 33,350 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 482,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverNorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 468,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 123,471 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 28,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.19 per share, for a total transaction of $236,731.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 167,915 shares of company stock worth $1,390,584.

Shares of JRO traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,480. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.79. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $10.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. This is a positive change from Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

