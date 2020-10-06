Numeraire Market Capitalization Hits $86.24 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. In the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Numeraire has a market cap of $86.24 million and approximately $3.50 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Numeraire token can currently be bought for $28.04 or 0.00265336 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Numeraire alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020350 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00043264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006574 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009464 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.73 or 0.04861667 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00057372 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00032333 BTC.

About Numeraire

Numeraire is a token. Its launch date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,976,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,075,747 tokens. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai

Buying and Selling Numeraire

Numeraire can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Numeraire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numeraire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.