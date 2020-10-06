NuBits Hits 24-Hour Volume of $624.00 (USNBT)

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. NuBits has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and $624.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuBits coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00002364 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, Bittrex and Upbit. During the last seven days, NuBits has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00261709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00035449 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00084483 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.31 or 0.01518151 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00157721 BTC.

NuBits Coin Profile

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. NuBits’ official message board is discuss.nubits.com . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuBits’ official website is www.nubits.com . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here

NuBits Coin Trading

NuBits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, SouthXchange and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

