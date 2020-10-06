Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stake Lifted by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 184.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,989 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.8% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 114.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 30.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NVO traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.16. 51,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,535,046. The firm has a market cap of $165.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.37. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $49.24 and a twelve month high of $70.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.47.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.42% and a net margin of 32.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BofA Securities lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

