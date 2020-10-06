NovaGold Resources (NG) versus Its Rivals Financial Analysis

NovaGold Resources (NYSE: NG) is one of 67 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare NovaGold Resources to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NovaGold Resources and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NovaGold Resources N/A -$27.76 million -123.78 NovaGold Resources Competitors $1.34 billion $123.69 million 14.63

NovaGold Resources’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than NovaGold Resources. NovaGold Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

NovaGold Resources has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NovaGold Resources’ competitors have a beta of 1.00, meaning that their average stock price is 0% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for NovaGold Resources and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovaGold Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A NovaGold Resources Competitors 728 2795 2586 92 2.33

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 17.57%. Given NovaGold Resources’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NovaGold Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.0% of NovaGold Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.4% of NovaGold Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NovaGold Resources and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaGold Resources N/A -27.06% -14.50% NovaGold Resources Competitors -13.82% -11.15% -1.28%

Summary

NovaGold Resources competitors beat NovaGold Resources on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc. primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the 50% interest owned Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc. in March 1987. NovaGold Resources Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

