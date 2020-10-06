Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

NG stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average is $9.78. Novagold Resources has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $12.85.

Get Novagold Resources alerts:

About Novagold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Novagold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novagold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.