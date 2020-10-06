NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) Senior Officer Gregory Anthony Lang Sells 89,214 Shares

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) Senior Officer Gregory Anthony Lang sold 89,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.79, for a total transaction of C$1,319,475.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,490 shares in the company, valued at C$125,567.10.

Gregory Anthony Lang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

On Friday, September 11th, Gregory Anthony Lang sold 89,894 shares of NovaGold Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.05, for a total transaction of C$1,263,010.70.

On Monday, August 31st, Gregory Anthony Lang sold 88,800 shares of NovaGold Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.76, for a total transaction of C$1,221,888.00.

NovaGold Resources stock traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$14.75. 208,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,742. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -140.48. The company has a current ratio of 63.25, a quick ratio of 40.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.21. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$6.40 and a twelve month high of C$18.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.35.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.