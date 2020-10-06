Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Macquarie lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Redburn Partners restated a neutral rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.10.

NCLH stock opened at $16.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.00. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.19) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $16.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 million. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was down 99.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,861,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481,322 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,108,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,834,000 after acquiring an additional 57,743 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,446,000 after acquiring an additional 511,351 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,032,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,084 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,864,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,441 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

