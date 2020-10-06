Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target Raised to C$43.00 at National Bank Financial

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$35.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.86.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Shares of TSE NPI traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$41.19. 198,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 412.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$37.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$33.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.55. Northland Power has a one year low of C$20.52 and a one year high of C$41.48.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$429.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$442.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.