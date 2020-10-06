Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,617 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern accounts for 1.5% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $7,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Capital World Investors raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 24.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,360,248 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $928,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,385 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,512,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,074,606,000 after buying an additional 1,170,223 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 100.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,185,492 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $204,758,000 after buying an additional 593,758 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $558,406,000 after buying an additional 577,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,634,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total value of $506,836.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,387,524.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $376,391.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,819.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSC. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $199.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. TD Securities raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.48.

NYSE NSC traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $213.53. 65,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,127. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52-week low of $112.62 and a 52-week high of $224.99. The firm has a market cap of $59.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

