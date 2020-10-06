No BS Crypto (NOBS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $35,259.00

No BS Crypto (CURRENCY:NOBS) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. No BS Crypto has a total market cap of $28,122.50 and approximately $35,259.00 worth of No BS Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One No BS Crypto token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, No BS Crypto has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020353 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00043296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006593 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009468 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $513.46 or 0.04861073 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00057274 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00032328 BTC.

No BS Crypto Token Profile

No BS Crypto is a token. Its launch date was May 4th, 2018. No BS Crypto’s total supply is 2,228,621,953 tokens and its circulating supply is 977,086,153 tokens. No BS Crypto’s official website is nobscrypto.com . No BS Crypto’s official Twitter account is @noBScrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling No BS Crypto

No BS Crypto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as No BS Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade No BS Crypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase No BS Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

